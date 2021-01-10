Tower Hill
Dolores E. Mikulic Havanets, 87, of Tower Hill, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was born September 15, 1933, in Maxwell, a daughter of the late John and Anna Mikulic.
She was a former member of Holy Rosary Church in Republic.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Joseph Havanets; and her brother, John Mikulic.
She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Mikulic; special cousin Rose and Joe Fantini; as well as several other distant relatives.
Services will be private and in the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Cecilia Church, 1571 Grindstone Road, Grindstone, PA 15442.
