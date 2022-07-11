Footedale
Dolores E. Novotney Sofranko, 81, of Footedale, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 with her loving family at her side.
She was born on February 6, 1941 in Uniontown, daughter of the late John and Katherine Yanos Novotney.
Dolores was a former member of the former St. Procopius Roman Catholic Church of New Salem and currently a very active member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale, serving as a Christian Mother and a member of the Golden Group.
Over the past many years, she was on the planning committee for her German High School class reunions. She was a secretary for The Uniontown Country Club and also worked for The Bon-Ton at Uniontown Mall. She retired from the Uniontown Country Club to take care of her grandson, Timothy.
Dolores was a beloved “Nana” to her four grandchildren, Genesis, Natalie, Timothy and the late Ethan, whom she always said was her guardian angel.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George M. Sofranko; infant grandson, Ethan Lacek; and brother, Donald Novotney.
Dolores is survived by her two loving daughters, who meant the world to her, Katherine A. Lacek and husband Greg, of Uniontown and Cynthia A. Mihalko of Footedale; three grandchildren: Genesis Mihalko, Natalie Lacek, and Timothy Lacek; brother, Bernard Novotney and his wife Darlene of Ohio; special sisters-in-law: Helen Sofranko and Jacquie Novotney. Also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved; very close friend, Dorothy Rocheck; special neighbors, Richard and Nikki Fabrycki and their sons.
Dolores also adored her two cats.
Private Visitation will be held for immediate family only.
Family and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13th at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Footedale, with the Reverend Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
