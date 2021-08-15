Monessen
Dolores J. Mayllen Stankovich, 82, of Monessen, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at Country Care Manor, Fayette City.
Born December 28, 1938, in Monessen, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Alice Kelly Mayllen.
A lifelong resident of Monessen, Mrs. Stankovich was a member of Epiphany of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, Monessen. She was a former member of the Monessen Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and the Monessen Croation Home.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Damara and Robert Krukowsky of Perryopolis; grandson, Dylan Krukowsky; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Pat Mayllen of Uniontown; and three sisters, Theresa Weiner of California, Patty Mayllen of Pittsburgh and Dorothy Mayllen of Coal Center; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stankovich.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
