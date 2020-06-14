Merrittstown
Dolores J. Means, 68, of Merrittstown, died peacefully in her residence, with her loving family by her side, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born July 4, 1951, in Brownsville, a daughter of Frank Sr. and Betty Youkin Grahek.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda and Virginia.
Dee Dee is survived by her husband, Joseph D. Means Sr.; son Joseph D. Means Jr. and wife Stephanie; daughter Angel Means; grandson Jacob Tyler Means, whom she adored, all of Merrittstown; siblings Frank Grahek Jr. of Ronco, Thomas Grahek, Mary Ann Gump, Marie Grahek, Ellie Mae Grahek, Shelia Grahek, all of Cleveland, Ohio.
Dolores' professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic. In honoring her request, her funeral services were private and held Friday, June 12, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Entombment followed at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
