Adah
Dolores J. Onifer, 87, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, formerly of Adah, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, in Arbors At Stow, Stow, Ohio.
She was born in Adah, July 13, 1934, a daughter of the late Charles and Sophia Balog Carrick.
Dolores was a graduate of German Township High School.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Matthew John Onifer.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Karen M. Onifer of Santa Clara, Calif.; son, Matthew J. Onifer and wife Cindy of Ohio; grandchildren, Charles Holbert, Tiffany and Kodiak Crescentini, Jacob Onifer; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jase, Emelia and Madeline; several nieces and nephews; and loving, caring and devoted sister, Patricia Sterbutzel.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 2 p.m., the hour of service in the funeral home chapel, Saturday, August 13, with Father Arnel Patayon Tadeo officiating.
Interment follows at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
