Dawson
Dolores J. Rimel Mossburg, 83, of Dawson, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at UPMC Magee Women's Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Dolores was born December 22, 1936 in Lower Tyrone Township, a daughter of the late Uriah and Nellie Pringle Rimel.
Dolores was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a lifelong and faithful member of the Spring Grove Church and worked as a selector at Anchor Hocking Glass in South Connellsville for 45 years. Dolores graduated from Frazier High School, Class of 1953 and enjoyed shopping, crocheting, canning, caring for her grandkids and helping others.
Dolores will be sadly missed by her loving family; her son, Errol Terry Mossburg of Dawson; her daughter, Shirlene Mossburg of Virginia; her granddaughter, Kristin Mossburg, who she raised like a daughter; her great-grandson, Riley Uhor, who she loved dearly; her two sisters, Janet Clawson of Mt. Pleasant and Vivian Fowler and her husband Walter of RuffsDale; her friends Billie, Lorie L., and many other friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Isabelle Rimel; and her three brothers, Melvin Rimel Sr., Thomas Rimel and U. Paul Rimel.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 Railroad Street, Dawson, 724-529-2611 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with Pastor James Cunningham officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery. Love Lasts Forever!
