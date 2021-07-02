Grindstone
Dolores “Dee” Jean Cenky Hamill, 78, of Woodbridge, Va., passed in her sleep, at home, March 14, 2021, due to diabetic complications.
Dee, the daughter of Anna Mae and Steve “Pete” Cenky of Grindstone, was born May 21, 1942. She was a graduate of Brownsville High School and served in the United States Marine Corps. She continued to service her country during her career as a contractor to the United States Air Force where she was recognized for her support to the warfighter during Operation Desert Storm.
An accomplished artist, avid motorcycle enthusiast and animal welfare provider, Dee taught classes in ceramics, dabbled in painting and stained glass. She was the president of the national chapter of Women on Wheels and saved the lives of numerous feral cats in her later years.
Dee is survived by her husband, James Hamill of Woodbridge, Va.; daughter, Debra (Steve) Larkin of Manassas, Va.; son, Stephen Calliec of Sumpter, S.C.; and goddaughter, Lynette Judy of Belle Vernon.
The family will have a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. July 6, 2021, in the chapel of Lafayette Memorial Cemetery in Briar Hill, with interment to follow.
Semper Fi Mom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.