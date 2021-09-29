formerly of Uniontown
Dolores Jean Deutsch Moser, 89, formerly of Uniontown, passed away on September 12, 2021 after a short illness.
Dolores was born on July 7, 1932 in Monessen. She grew up in Sutersville. As a young girl, she helped her parents run a cable car carrying coal miners back and forth to work across the Monongahela River. She graduated from West Newton High School in 1950.
She worked at Westinghouse near Pittsburgh until she got married. Dolores married Wallace Glen Moser on September 26, 1959 in Sutersville.
After they were married, they moved to Uniontown, where they both worked. Dolores and her husband Glen enjoyed roller skating and they gave lessons to many children.
Dolores also loved baking and was famous for making a variety of Christmas cookies and caramel popcorn.
She was preceded in death by her husband Glen in March 2009. She was also preceded in death by her parents Earl and Genevieve Deutsch; her brother Robert Deutsch; and her sister Nancy Deutsch Erler.
Dolores had no children of her own, but she was a mother to many that she came in contact with. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the chapel at the Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth. There will be no public viewing.
GROVE-BOWERSOX FUNERAL HOME, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
