Connellsville
Dolores Jean Madden Hominsky, 87, of Connellsville, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 in the Beechwood Court at Lafayette Manor, Uniontown.
She was born September 16, 1935 at Leisenring #1 a daughter of the late Charles Russel and Anna Elizabeth Moore Madden.
Dolores was a graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School; Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, California State College, and Penn State University with a Master's Degree in Education. She began her working career as a register nurse, working at Presbyterian Hospital, Magee Women's Hospital, Connellsville State General Hospital, and Uniontown Hospital. She then worked as an instructor of health professions at the North Fayette Area Vo-Tech School.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church and its Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the Presbyterian School of Nursing Alumni, PSEA Retired Members, Beta Sigma Phi, Iota Lambda Sigma and Phi Delta Kappa.
She is survived by her children, William Hominsky and wife Lisa of Dunbar, and Cheryl Cesario and husband Thomas of Connellsville; grandson, Andrew Hominsky and wife Britney of Connellsville; great- grandchildren, Colt and Kinley Hominsky of Connellsville; sister, Betty Jane Madden Geary of Georgia; and many nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great- nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ivan Hominsky (2008) whom she married in 1956; daughter-in-law, Audrey Ludwig Hominsky; granddaughters, Sarah and Elizabeth Cesario; sister, Charlotte Madden Skerski; brothers-in-law Richard Geary and Walter Skerski, Sr.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 .m. in the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Immaculate Conception Church, Nicholson Cancer Fund or the Alzheimer's Association.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Beechwood Court, Denise Thorpe, Angela Means, Lisa Smarto and Robin Brooks for their kindness and caring of the Hominsky family.
To offer a condolence or remembrance visit www,brooksfuneralhomes.com
