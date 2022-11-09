Uniontown
Dolores Jean Panella Fee, 86, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, November 7, 2022, with loving family by her side. “Dodo”, as she was affectionately know was born June 17, 1936, in Uniontown.
She was predeceased by her parents, Alec and Helen Piccolomina Panella; sister, Tillie Kushak; and brother, John Panella.
Dolores was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church.
Through the years she had been employed by the JK Packing Company, and for many years worked at the Uniontown Herald Standard. She was gracious and quiet lady who enjoyed being at home and caring for her flowers. “Dodo” was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving is her husband, Harry Charles Fee; three children, Dr. Eric Fee (Cindy Lee Hall) of Norfolk, Va., Susan Miller (Brian) of Hopwood, and David Fee (Trisha) of Canonsburg; and three grandchildren, Brent Martin, Claire Fee and Kyle Fee.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family thanks Rosa Cooley, her personal caregiver and friend, the staff at LaFayette Manor, Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home and Albert Gallatin Amedisys Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they provided “Dodo”.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Dolores be made to the Uniontown YMCA, 1 YMCA Lane Uniontown.
