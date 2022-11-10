Uniontown
Dolores Jean Panella Fee, 86, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, November 7, 2022, with loving family by her side.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Dolores be made to the Uniontown YMCA, 1 YMCA Lane Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.