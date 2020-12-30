Fairchance
Dolores L. Bricker, 84, of Fairchance, passed away and went to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ Monday, December 28, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents, Clyde Skiles and Stella Dunham Skiles; husband, James "Jumbo" Bricker; infant son, Steve Puhalla; stepdaughter, Jamie Lynn Bricker; sister, Joann Shultz; brother, Chuck Skiles and daughter-in-law, Carol Puhalla.
Surviving are her children, Rose Mary Harwood and husband Paul, Karen Aretta, Mary Ann Bricker and husband Dale, Steve Puhalla and Joseph Puhalla and wife Debbie; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Daily, Betty Chuckhart, Gladys Shultz and Elda Sue Skiles; brother, Russell Skiles; in-laws and several nieces and nephews.
Dolores loved playing bingo, baking and cooking.
She was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Smithfield.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, January 1. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Darrell Edgar officiating.
Private family interment will follow in White Rock Cemetery, Georges Township.
