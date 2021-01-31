Dolores Lea Fisher Sliger

Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Freezing rain this morning will change to a wintry mix in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.