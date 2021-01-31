Markleysburg
Dolores Lea Fisher Sliger, 85, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 28, 2021, from Alzheimer's. She was born December 18, 1935, in Markleysburg, a daughter of Dorsie and Nora Savage Fisher.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald (Babe); brothers, Leamon, Millard and Dorsie Fisher Jr.; and sister, Wanetta Caton.
Surviving are her loving husband of 69 years, Norman; daughter, Kathy (Ron) Shultz of Markleysburg; granddaughters, Amy (Bobby) Feathers of Friedens and Alesha (Julian) Ostrogorsky of Oakland, Md.; sister, Luella Fike of Friendsville, Md.; and brothers, Roland (Pete) of Smithfield and Roger (Carol) of Streetsboro, Ohio; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Dolores worked as a CNA for 52 years. She loved and enjoyed taking care of others. The family would like to express their gratitude to Eicher's Family Home for the wonderful and outstanding care that was given to their wife, mother and grandmother.
Honoring Dolores' request, there will be no public viewing/visitation. Interment will be at Thomas Cemetery Markleysburg.
Arrangements made by DONALD CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.