Dolores Louise Soblotne Puscian

Footedale
Dolores Louise "Sis" Soblotne Puscian, 96, of Footedale, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021. She was born June 23, 1925, in Star City, W.Va., the oldest daughter of the late August and Agnes Polens Soblotne.
Sis was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; her beloved daughter, Dolores "Dolly" Shimshock; sons-in-law Joe Shuman and Wayne Edenfield; eight brothers and sisters; and grandson-in-law Joe Uphold.
Left to cherish her memory are her adoring daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine Edenfield of New Salem, Gloria "Jean" Shuman, Janet and Rick Lemansky, and Charles Shimshock, all of Footedale; her doting grandchildren, Mark (Theresa) Edenfield, Marcy Uphold, Amy (Brian) Shuba, Cindy (Doug) Fullem, Nikki (Richie) Fabrycki, Robyn (Chris) Schrock, Dan Shimshock, Ben Lemansky, Crystal (William) Haynesworth and C.J. (Marissa) Shimshock; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; a sister, Joan Lines of Richmond, Va.; and a brother-in-law, John Puscian Jr. of Streetsboro, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dolores will be remembered for the love she always showered her family with and how her eyes sparkled at the mention of a casino trip. She blessed us all with countless family get-togethers and many memories that will stay in our hearts forever.
As per her wishes, a private service will take place.
Those wishing to make a donation in her name may do so to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
