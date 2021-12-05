Filbert
Dolores M. Bailey, 90, of Filbert, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2021, from Covid-19.
She was born August 6, 1931, in Fairbanks. She is the daughter of the late Mickey and Julia Bailey.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, George Bailey; and sister, Mary Rozak; and infant brother; also by her sweetheart of many years, Steve Kalna.
She was a member of the former St. Procopius Church in New Salem.
She was employed by Brownsville Sportswear, where she retired from.
She enjoyed Listening and dancing to polka music at the Moose Club with her sweetheart Steve every weekend. Dolores also enjoyed bowling over the years.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews; her longtime neighbors; especially her caregiver, Tommy whom she liked to go out and eat with.
All funeral services will be private and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD.
Interment will be private and held in West Newton Cemetery where she will be laid to rest by her sweetheart Steve.
