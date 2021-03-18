California
Dolores M. Huffman, 88, of California, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
She was born Sunday, June 19, 1932, in East Pike Run Township, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Bregeda Tomazzi Martina.
She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Huffman; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy (Jessie) Martina and Rudy (Mary Louise) Martina; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law Ray and Mary Huffman, Dale Huffman, Sophie Huffman and Walter Stankovich.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Rudy Huffman of California; brother Amerigo Martina of Perryopolis; brother-in-law Skip Huffman of California; sister-in-law Donna Huffman of Granville; brother-in-law Ato Huffman and sister-in-law June Stankovich, both of Mt. Tabor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, in St. Katharine Drexel, Richeyville Campus, with the Reverend Edward L. Yuhas as celebrant.
Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church.
Facial covering and social distancing are required in the church.
Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Coal Center.
Please no food or flowers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E.Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 126 Church Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
