Homosassa, Fla.
Dolores M. Mottle, 86, of Homosassa, Fla., passed away peacefully at Oak Hill Hospital on Friday, August 5, 2022, with her family and friends at her bedside.
She was born October 21, 1935 in Searights, Pa., to the late John and Anna Bartosh.
Dolores lived a life of service, marked by love of her family and friends and her deep faith. A graduate of Uniontown High School, Dolores worked as a secretary for the Uniontown School District for her entire career, retiring as secretary to the Superintendent of Schools in 1989. With her husband Ed, she moved to Homosassa in December 1989 and became an active parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, serving as coordinator of parish initiatives, on the St. Vincent DePaul Society, and as head usher.
Dolores is survived by her nieces, Carol Ann, Mary Elizabeth and Kathy Sperry; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by Edward, her husband of 53 years; her parents; and her sister, Katherine.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m., August 10, 2022 at WILDER FUNERAL HOME, Homosassa.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., August 11, 2022, at St. Thomas, The Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa, with Father J. Glenn Diaz, as principal celebrant. There will be a visitation at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa, at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Dolores’ name to either St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church or the charity of your choice.
