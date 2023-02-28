Uniontown
Dolores M. Reid-Jones, 93, of Uniontown, and formerly of Garards Fort, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in Marquis Gardens Place, Uniontown.
She was born April 20, 1929, in Carmichaels, a daughter of the late Harry S. and Louise M. Phillips Hager.
Mrs. Reid-Jones was a former member of the John Corbly Memorial Baptist Church in Garards Fort, the Seminole Baptist Church in Seminole, Fla., and the American Red Cross.
She served as president of the Westview Grande Condo Association in Indian Shores, Fla.
Mrs. Reid-Jones worked as a clerk at the U.S. Postal Service in Fredericktown, before working at Greenway Manufacturing Shirt Factory in Waynesburg. She retired in 1984 as the executive office manager for Gallatin Fuels in Uniontown.
Mrs. Reid-Jones enjoyed traveling the world, the beach and flower arranging. She was a generous person and donated to local and world charities benefiting children and veterans in need.
Surviving are a son, Reverend Roger Reid (Pam), of Mount Pleasant; a daughter, Robin Reid Simons, of Garards Fort; a stepson, Walter S. Jones, Jr. (Marlena Baumann Jones), of Wentzville, Mo.; a stepdaughter, Diane Rae Jones (Ty M. Heim), of Temple; six grandchildren, Reverend Cynthia Bellina (Peter), Nicole Simons, William Simons, Jr., Rachel Abel (Pat), Ryan Reid (Apryl) and Megan Domeck (Christian); nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister, Linda Livingston (Terry), of Uniontown; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are her first husband, Charles Hastings Reid; her second husband, Walter Jones; two sons, Charles "Jay" Reid and Gregory W. Reid; a brother, Samuel Harry Hager; and a sister, Margaret Angelo.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Deacon David Reid will officiate. Interment will follow at Garards Fort Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the John Corbly Memorial Baptist Church, Garards Fort, PA 15334.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.