Elizabeth, formerly Uniontown
Dolores M. Shumar Ross, 90, of Elizabeth, formerly of Uniontown, was peacefully called to be with our Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Beloved wife of the late Louis F. Ross; loving mother of Mark L. (Elizabeth), Nancy G. Daniel, Judi (Joe) Meree, David C. (Lisa), Ann M. (Brett) DeWitt and Mary Elizabeth (Cliff) Johnson; proud grandmother of Benjamin (Amber), Julia, Susan (Jeff) Heriot, Kristen (Taylor) Waxman, Steven Meree, Thomas Meree, Alice, Lucy, Dr. Josh (Elise) Sesek and Amelia Johnson; great-grandmother of Clair, Ethan, Evelyn, Gabe, Julian, Charlie, Levi, Noah and Isla; sister of Dorothy (Harry) Springer and the late Ralph Shumar and Beverly Garrow. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11 a.m., on Thursday, in Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 79 W Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
If desired, the family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2835 E. Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or to Christ Mandate for Missions www.cmm.world/donate
Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
