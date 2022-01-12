Newell
Dolores Mae Dominic Kozis, 87, of Newell, formerly of Grindstone, went on to be with her Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 1:12 a.m. surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Kozis; brother, Bill Dominic, Jr; son's-in-law, Vince Todaro and Sam Yeardie; grandson-in-law, Gene Enfield; and many family members and friends.
Dolores was born on January 13, 1934, and attended Redstone High School in Republic, and finished her education with a GED. She was a former Den mother of Cub Scouts in Grindstone, and former youth and teen leader.
Dolores' number one priority was her loving family. She loved Elvis Presley and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Ladies Auxillary of the Newell Santa Barbara Club, Rosa Garbalidi Ladies, Sons of Italy Lodge 1818, Catholic Daughters of the Americans Court Brownsville 1141. She sang with the Jam Session, volunteered at the former Brownsville General Hospital, Center in the Woods, California and Center on the Hill, Fairhope.
She loved her homemade wine.
She was employed as a telephone operator with Bell Telephone and also employed with the former Hills Department Store.
Dolores was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Monessen, where she was a reader and cantor.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Melody Yeardie, of Brownsville, John Kozis, Nicki Todaro, Mike Kozis and wife Marlene, all of Newell, Angela Germano and husband Keith, of Virginia; grandchildren, Jamie Enfield and partner Vern Bloom, Michael John Kozis, of Virginia, Tara Todaro of Newell, Alex Dalmolin and husband Devin, of Virginia; furbaby, Louie, great-granddaughter, Auden Dalmolin, of Virginia; step grand and great-grandchildren, Roxanne and Brad Myrga (Austin and Kaylee), Shelly and Bret Header (Andrew and Cody). Also survived by many family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City.
www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Family and friends are asked to gather directly at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, at 10 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, for funeral services.
Interment will follow in the LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
The Catholic Daughters will recite the rosary in the funeral home at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
