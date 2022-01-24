Dolores Maria Strasser passed away after a short illness Saturday, January 15, 2022. She was born October 4, 1936, on her parent's farm in Dawson, where she was raised.
She attended St. Nicholas Greek Catholic Church in Perryopolis and graduated from Mary Fuller Frazier High School. She also belonged to St. John the Baptist in Perryopolis and St. John the Baptist Byzantine in Scottdale.
She will be missed by her daughter, Dorice and her husband, John Tharp of Irwin; her son, Paul and his wife, Cara along with their daughters, Holly and Kelly of Carson City, Nev.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard; her parents, Peter and Mary Pivarnik; and her special pet companions, Kodi and Kristy.
She was widowed at an early age and made the transition to working outside the home with grace and strength. Dolores worked at various positions throughout her career, such as Linden Hall, Century 21 (having obtained her realtor license) and volunteered at Westmoreland Museum of Art for several years.
She provided guidance and support to her children while giving them room to grow and make their own decisions. She will be missed and thought of often. Dolores was a private person who kept up with current events of the world, and was a good source of common-sense advice to the end. She was an excellent cook with a wonderful smile, who inspired her children to excel in their lives.
Dolores' family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, followed by a funeral liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
