Uniontown
Dolores May Allen Holt, 76, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. She was born January 22, 1945, in Ronco, to the late Louis Allen and Mary Belle Marshall Allen.
In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her late husband, Kenneth C. Holt Sr.; daughter Tami Holt Jackson; grandsons Timothy Holt Jr. and Joshua Cortez Holt.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children with her late husband, Kenneth C. Holt III, Timothy Holt, Tarae (Warren) Smith, and KeKe (Kishawn) Cook; grandchildren Christian Holt, Kolby Holt, Cameron Holt, Blair Jackson Fordham, Brandon Jackson, JR Smith, Malcom Smith, Malia Smith, Travis Holt and Mayce Holt.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. A walk-thru public visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. Masks are required. Funeral services are private.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
