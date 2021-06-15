Uniontown
Dolores McMurray, of Uniontown, died Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was born November 3, 1936, in Mt. Sterling.
Dolores was predeceased by her husband, William H. McMurray; parents Paul and Nellie Trout Childs; and siblings Lucy Dillow, Harry Childs, Arthur Childs, Betty Mackey, Mary Jane Hostettler, Pauline Ferland and Georgetta Kozy.
Surviving are her children, daughter Roberta Perkins of Uniontown, with whom she made her home, and grandson Joseph Perkins and his wife, Nancy of Waxhaw, S.C.; daughter Tonya McMurray of Arnold and grandsons Devin Denny and fiancee Lauren Beckett of Lower Burrell, and Ayden Denny of Arnold; and son William McMurry of Uniontown and granddaughter Chelsea Rae David of Tampa, Fla.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the funeral service, Thursday, June 17, with Pastor Buzz Hall officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
