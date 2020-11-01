Masontown
Dolores R. "Aunt Dee" Hower, 90, of Masontown, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Harmon House Care Center in Mt Pleasant. She was born September 9, 1930, the daughter of John and Emma Raubaugh Hower.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four brothers, Delmar, Charles, Joseph and John; and two sisters, Gladys (her best friend) and Nancy.
Left to cherish her memory are her nephew, Michael, who she raised from birth, and his wife Lisa, who was a joy in her life; two sisters, Ruthann and Gloria; and many other family and friends.
Special thanks to the entire Durant family (Mark, John, who was her supermarket companion, Robin and Jim) who Dee was very close to.
Aunt Dee was an amazing woman. She raised Michael when she did not have to do it and loved as much as any person could possibly love another. She never swore and there wasn't a day that she didn't tell someone that she loved them. She peacefully passed away in her sleep at the age of 90.
With the pandemic, there will not be a funeral visitation. She will be buried next to her beloved mother and father at Jacobs Lutheran Cemetery in Masontown. The best way to remember Dee is to love everyone a little more because Dee loved everyone.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461.
