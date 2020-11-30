Pittsburgh, formerly of Uniontown
Dolores (Dodie) Roberta Ford Laskey, 94, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday, November 29, 2020 at McMurray Hills Manor, McMurray. Dolores was also under the loving care of Gateway Hospice, Pittsburgh.
Dolores was born April 16, 1926 in New Salem, a daughter of the late Patrick J. Ford and Annabelle Collins Ford. On November 23, 1949, Dolores married Theodore (Ted) G. Laskey, who proceeded her in death on May 3, 1970. Also preceding her in death were her parents; and the following siblings; Genevieve (late Joseph) Rittenberger, Patricia (late Vincent) Cantalamessa, Thomas (Rita) Ford, Ursula (late Robert) Korman, Patrick (late Nida) Ford, Robert (Yvonne) Ford, James (Karen) Ford, William (Sandy) Ford, Joseph Ford and Bernadine Ford. Dolores is survived by her loving children, Nancy (Randy) Choura and Lisa (Mark) Winieck; grandson, Nicholas Sandusky ( Kylie Bellisari); granddaughter, Melissa (Alex) Butera; sister, Mary (late George) Ilchak, as well as many loving family members and including her in-laws, nieces and nephews. Dolores was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and Jefferson Club in Uniontown. She worked at the Department of Public Welfare for many years prior to her retirement in 1988. She loved to spend time with her large family and her home was always welcome to their visits. Dolores moved to Pittsburgh in 1999 to assist in the after school care of her grandson, Nicholas. She was also his biggest sports fan.
Due to Covid-19 concerns a private viewing will be for immediate family on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, 50 Jefferson St. Uniontown at 12 p.m.. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing when coming to church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Uniontown Public Library in her memory. Your written personal tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
