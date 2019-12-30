Smock
Dolores Sabatini Kordella, age 82 formerly of Smock passed away on Friday morning, December 27, 20109 in St. Clair Hospital with her loving family by eride. She was born in Smock on March 22, 1937 a daughter of Nazzareno and Maria Orsini Sabatini.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Victor Paul Kordella on December 18, 2018.
Dolores was former member of St. Helwig Catholic Church where she served as an eucaristic minister, member of the choir, Christian mothers, and taught C.C.D. She was a wonderful cook, baker, loving wife, mother, Nonna and great Nanno.
Dolores is survived by his children: son, Robert J. Kordella and his wife Lindsey of Mt. Lebanon, daughter, Sherri Shanahan and her husband Michael of Castle Shannon; grandchildren: Kelsey Giotta and her husband Dennis of Massillon, OH, Kara Wockley and her husband Ryan of Clinton, PA, Michael Shanahan of Castle Shannon; great granddaughter, Margaret Giottt; along with many nieces and nephews.
Dolores’ family received friends Sunday, December 29 at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, PA. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, PA with Father Efren Ambre, Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Smock, PA.
The family requests that memorial contributions can be made to the Catholic Charities.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
