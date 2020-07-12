Uniontown
Dolores V. Burzawa Manyak, 83, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born December 12, 1936, in Layton, a daughter of the late Frank Stanley Burzawa and Anna Irene Dzurik Burzawa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn Burzawa and Carol Ann Abel.
In 1954, she graduated from South Union High School. Dolores was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church and St. Mary's Confraternity of Christian Mothers. For 30 years she served as the administrative secretary of St. Mary's Elementary School. She was also a member of General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 Auxiliary.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 62 years, William A. Manyak; their children, Bernard Manyak and wife Victoria, Diane Radvansky and husband Thomas, and Kathy Manyak; grandchildren Gregory Manyak and wife Ronda, Robert Manyak and wife Chelsea, Kimberly Radvansky, and Jeffrey Radvansky; her great-grandchildren Landon Manyak, Mason Manyak and Stella Manyak; and a brother, Thomas Burzawa of Cary, N.C.
The family extends special thanks to the caregivers and nursing staff of both Amedisys Hospice and Abby Home Health Care for their excellent care and compassion.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, and until 9:15 a.m. Monday, July 13, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
