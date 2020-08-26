McClellandtown
Dolores "Dee" Wilson, 75, of McClellandtown, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, in her home.
She was born April 24, 1945, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lonnie and Mary Catherine Crock Johnson.
For many years she was employed as a home care worker.
Dee was a member of the House of Prayer Church in Uniontown. She enjoyed going to Merle Haggard concerts and listening to his music, visiting Amish Country and playing bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lester Wilson; brother Denzil Johnson; and sister Mary Ella Johnson.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Marvin Perriello and wife Pearl, and Carl Moats Jr.; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters Sue Harker, Jane Lewis, Betty (Buck) Shaffer, Rose Skupnick, Catherine Johnson, Darlene Thome, Denise (Jimmy) Franks; brothers Lonnie (Brenda) Johnson, Robert Johnson, Rocky (Lisa) Johnson, Teddy Johnson; many nieces and nephews; and her cat, Plucker.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, August 27, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Gary McFadden and Pastor Walter Sapp officiating.
Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
