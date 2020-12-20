formerly of Tower Hill 1
Our beloved mother, Doloris Lee Kolessar Wiland, 88, formerly of Tower Hill 1, died suddenly Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. She was born January 15, 1932, a daughter of John and Elizabeth Wanto Kolessar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Wiland; brother Paul "Sonny" Kolessar.
Doloris was a beloved mother and special grandmother; her gift of unconditional love and sacrifice will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched the most.
Surviving are her children, son Gary Wiland and wife Nancy of Pittsburgh, daughter Judith Terreta of Brownsville, daughter Patrice Pontorero and husband Dominick of Uniontown, son James Wiland and wife Tammy of Uniontown; grandchildren Gina, Natascha, Jamie, Jojo, Greg, Amanda and Leann; her great-grandchildren, Jake and Gabriel, Tucker and Lucy, Angelina and Maddix, Joey and Joshua; her siblings, brother John Kolessar of Spring Church, brother Thomas Kolessar of Penn Craft, sister Patrice Kolessar (Ritacco) of New Jersey.
She's coming home Father and we are going to miss her. Please take care of her in Heaven, because we can't here anymore. We miss you Mama. We love you.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a family service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of a blessing service, Monday, December 21, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment will be private.
Pa state mandated Covid-19 precautions will be enforced including social distancing, wearing of facemasks and a limit of 10 persons at a time in the funeral home.
