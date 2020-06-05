Domenica Jane Mojock

Masontown
Domenica "Minnie" Jane Mojock, 91, of Masontown, passed away peacefully, in her home, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born October 28, 1928, delivered by a midwife, she passed away in the same home where she was born, a daughter of the late Domenick and Angeline Morabito Aiello.
Minnie was a graduate of Masontown High School Class of 1946 and a member of All Saints Catholic Church, now St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
She was predeceased by her parents; and brothers Joseph, Arthur "Tootie", Augie and Frank Aiello. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Anthony Mojock; and daughters Anita Solomon and husband J.C., and Christine Clark and husband Dan; loving sister-in-law Anita Nolle; grandchildren J.C. (Sara) Solomon, T.J. (Katherine) Solomon and Angela Solomon, all of Florida, and Nicholas (Megan) Clark of Hopwood; and many nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly, especially Aura Lozar, who was like a sister to her.
A devout Catholic, Minnie lived to serve others. All who knew Minnie knew that if you visited her home, you would not leave hungry. She was known for many dishes, but none more than her Weechies, also known as Italian Lovers Knots.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, and until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, June 6, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Fr. William Berkey and Fr. James Bump as co-celebrants. Parish Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Friday.
