Uniontown
Domenick A. Andreani, 88, of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Bella Healthcare, Uniontown.
Domenick was born on January 17, 1934, in Wilpen, the son of Frank Sr. and Nicolina Salvi Andreani.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Vincent Andreani.
Domenick was a Nationwide Insurance agent for 38 years. He was a devoted catholic and a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus where he was a 4th degree, the Sons of Italy No 231 in Uniontown, where he served as past president and a band member for the VFW Post in Uniontown.
He was a musician and played the saxophone. He played in several local bands, including his own band, "Dom's Trio."
Domenick is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Kathryn "Kitty" Hrebenar Andreani of Uniontown; daughter, Regina Charles and husband, Keith, of Uniontown; granddaughter, Cassandra Charles and boyfriend, Jimmy, of Uniontown; brother, Frank Andreani Jr. and wife, Veronica, of Manassas, Va.; sisters-in-law, Bonita Andreani, of Canton, Ohio and Maryann Oberleitner, of Annandale, Va.; brothers-in-law, Michael Hrebenar and wife, Pollyanne, of Sugar land, Texas and Robert Hrebenar of Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD. Interment is private.
