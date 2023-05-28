Masontown
Domenick Leo "Pinky" LeDonne, 96, of Masontown, died peacefully Friday, May 19, 2023. Domenick was born December 3, 1926, in Adah, to Francesco LeDonne Sr. and Mary Ricci LeDonne.
He was a graduate of German Township High School, Class of 1944.
Domenick proudly served his country during World War II with the Merchant Marines, and during the Korean War with the United States Army 43rd Infantry Division at Fort Pickett, Va. and Munich, Germany.
He was discharged with the rank of Sargent First Class. He had many stories to tell about working in the mess hall and serving as a barber to many of his peers and superiors.
Upon returning home, he worked at the Union Supply Company in Palmer. He then worked alongside two of his brothers at LeDonne Auto Parts for 45 years as a manager. When the business changed hands, he continued working for 13 years for Morgan Auto Parts and NAPA Auto Parts. Pinky, as he was known, was quite a fixture at the store and many people would come in and ask for him by name. Pinky prided himself on providing excellent service, and many people considered themselves loyal and satisfied customers over the years. He did what he could to get them what they needed, all while keeping up with changes in business and technology over the years.
Domenick was a member of Faith Gray McArdle Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584 and the Fort Mason American Legion Post 423. He was also a member of Saint Francis of Assisi parish, formerly All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Masontown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bridget Hetes LeDonne; and all of his siblings, which included brothers Peter LeDonne, Raymond LeDonne, Attilio LeDonne, Frank LeDonne, and sisters, Angela LeDonne Ungurean and Jean LeDonne Goodson.
Domenick was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and most recently, great- grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Domenick A. LeDonne and wife Rosemarie of Uniontown; his daughter, Beth LeDonne Boone and husband Chris of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; along with five grandsons, Seth LeDonne (Kayla Berkey), Alex LeDonne, Benjamin (Molly) Mead, Anthony (Kelly) Mead, Jonathan (Hannah) Mead; and a great-grandson, Ever LeDonne Berkey.
Domenick loved spending time with his family, sharing a good meal, and telling stories about his days playing baseball and serving in the Army. He always had a kind word to say about others and considered himself a happy and blessed man. He took pride in watching his grandsons grow and was tickled to meet his first great-grandchild this past summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in his honor, to The Gary Sinese Foundation, a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of services and events for wounded veterans of the military.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, where prayers of transfer will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the Funeral Home Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates officiating. Interment follows at St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone, where Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 423 and VFW Post 4584.
