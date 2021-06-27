Uniontown
Dominic Michael Hull, 18, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from a tragic automobile accident.
He was born July 22, 2002, in Jeannette, a son of Melissa Jane DeFabbo Wilson and the late Eric Raymond Hull.
Besides his father, Dominic was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Raymond I. Hull.
Dominic is survived by his mother, Melissa Jane DeFabbo Wilson; his sister, Mia N. Hull; his brother, Cayden Wilson; maternal grandparents, Anthony and Milica DeFabbo; paternal grandmother, Deborah J. Hull. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.