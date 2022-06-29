Dominica Rose Wontroba

Uniontown
Dominica Rose “Minnie” Wontroba, 89, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Uniontown Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where visitation will be in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Heather Simpson officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Minnie may be made to Central Christian Church Youth Group, 23 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, PA 15401.
