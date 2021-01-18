Hopwood
Dominick Polito Sr., 94, of Hopwood, passed away January 14, 2021, at his residence at Beechwood Court. He was born September 3, 1926, in Oliver. He was a son of the late Michael Polito Sr. and Nellie Polito Coville.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Therese De Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
