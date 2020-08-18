Uniontown
Dominick Ritz Jr., lovingly known by his family and friends as Junie, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born February 28, 1943.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Dominick Ritz Sr. and Mary Venick Ritz; a brother, Thomas Ritz Sr.; a sister, Mary Jane Velosky; and a niece, Jessica Marie Ritz.
Junie is survived by sisters Donna Rice (Thomas) of Farmington, Rita Hyde (Dave) of Hanover, Patricia Stone (Oliver) of Hanover, Shirley Krevinko (Ron) of Uniontown, Kathryn Pluto (Martin) of Oliver; and a brother, John Ritz (Charlette) of Uniontown.
Junie worked in construction and landscaping. He was a free spirit, who lived life on his own terms. He chose to live a simple and modest life. He was kind and humble. He enjoyed music and meeting with his many friends for coffee.
Junie also had many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly, and will remember many fond and loving memories of their uncle.
Rest easy Junie, until we are all reunited in God's Kingdom.
According to Junie's wishes, services will be private.
