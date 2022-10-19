Uniontown
Don Hugh Blaker, Jr., 67, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, October 14, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital, with loving family at his side. He was born January 19, 1955, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Don Hugh Blaker, Sr. and Louise Lally Brownfield; stepfather, Harry Brownfield; and brothers, William Blaker and wife Sharon, and Patrick Brownfield.
Don served honorably in the U.S. Army and worked as a truck driver. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed hunting, hiking, camping and watching NASCAR and the Steelers.
Surviving are his loving wife, Connie Lee Wolfe Blaker; three children, Donna Angelo (Michael) of Republic, Crystal Flechner (Terry) of West Allis, Wisc., and Don Hugh Blaker, III (Annie) of Greenfield, Wisc.; eight grandchildren, Zack, Brionna, Justin, Dillon, Kaylii, D.J., Colton and Annalee; one great-grandchild, Darren; special nephew, Scott Brownfield; five very special nieces, Pam, Billie, Kelly, Aimee and Melanie; special brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ernie and Stefanie Wolfe and Christine Brownfield; and many other nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of services, Saturday, October 22, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Charles O’Brien officiating.
