Cardale
Don J. Wargo, 67, of Cardale, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife and family members.
He was born in Uniontown August 8, 1952, a son of the late Louis and Thelma Ogle Wargo.
Don was a creative man, known for beautiful flower arrangements and wreaths, and decorating skills. His generosity, kindness, and fun-loving nature made it a joy to be in his company.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Gloria Stefan, Norrine Palmer; and brother Wayne Wargo.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Lydia Porreca Wargo; sisters Donna Bloom and Shirley Wargo, both of Uniontown, and Trina Wargo of Fairchance; brothers Gerald Wargo of Uniontown and Timothy (Debbie) Wargo of Fairbank; and many nieces, nephews and so many others who adored him.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 10, and until 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, when a blessing service will be held, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic.
Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Uniontown.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
