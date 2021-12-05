Masontown
Donald A. Beck Jr., 89, of Masontown, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on December 2, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Ann Beck; his infant son, David; his mother, Miriam Edna Horne; his fathers, Donald A. Beck Sr. and William J. Horne; and his aunt, Margaret "Sis" Blilevens, who played a very important role in his life.
Donald is survived by his three children, Donald Beck III and wife Kathie, Diana Cook and husband Richard, and Lisa Kormanik and husband Richard; five grandchildren Missy Kamp, Shannon Morecraft, Erin Piper, Christina Ramstad, and Christopher Kormanik; and eight great-grandchildren.
Don was born January 28, 1932, at Thompson Crossroads. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War before working for the Nemacolin Mine. He later retired from Suchko Gas & Oil.
He attended daily Mass at All Saints in Masontown (now St. Francis) for the last 35 years. He was a founding member of the All Saints Construction Company, served on numerous committees at the church, and was an usher for over 50 years.
Don was also a Missionary Oblate as well as a former Deputy Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus.
There are few people in existence like Don Beck. He was a man of unshakable faith. His strength and belief in God was a guiding force for his family and friends. He never met a stranger, and made everyone he met feel like a part of his family, and family was everything to Don.
A very special heartfelt thank you to the entire team at Masontown Amedisys Hospice for the dedication, care, and service they provide. The family is forever grateful to each and every one who had a part in taking care of Don. He loved you all very much.
Friends will be received at MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, in Masontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 5th. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, December 6th, at St. Francis of Assisi in Masontown with Rev. Marlon Pates & Rev. James Bump as co-celebrants.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish and/or the American Cancer Society.
