Donald A. Handley Jr., 65, of Hunker, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the Excela Health - Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant.
He was born January 6, 1957, in McKeesport, the son of the late Donald A. and Betty Jo Herbert Handley Sr.. Don was the loving husband of Eilene Bozak Handley for 30 years.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, in the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle Street, Mount Pleasant. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, in New Stanton United Methodist Church, 612 S. Center Avenue, New Stanton, PA 15672, with his brother, the Rev. Dennis A. Handley officiating. Interment will be in the La Fayette Memorial Park, Brownsville.
