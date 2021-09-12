Uniontown
Donald A. Hastings, 85, of Ocean City, Md., passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, after a brief illness with pancreatic cancer.
Donald was born April 1, 1936, a son of the late Edgar C. and Jessie A. Hastings of Uniontown.
Don was a graduate of Uniontown High School, and was president of the Class of 1954. He earned his bachelor of arts degree at Bethany College in Bethany, W.Va., where he also met his wife of 63 years, Pam. He later studied at Loyola University in Baltimore, Md., earning a Master's degree in Educational Administration.
Don began his career in Howard County as a teacher and later a principal. He and his family relocated to Ocean City in 1969 after Don accepted a position as assistant superintendent of Worcester County Schools, a post he held for 19 years before his retirement in 1988.
In 1976, Don & Pam opened Donald's Duck Shoppe in Shantytown, eventually growing the business to include three locations, with the flagship store located in the Gold Coast Mall in North Ocean City. During these years, Don formed relationships with many local artists, which he used to establish, organize and promote a number of successful art & craft festivals in Ocean City, Baltimore, Md., and Timonium, Md.
Hastings was active throughout the years with many causes. He was a life member of the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club, and was one of the original founders of one of the organization's major fundraisers, The Seaside Boat Show.
He was asked to serve on numerous local, county and state advisory boards and committees, including the Governor's Advisory Committee for the Lower Eastern Shore, Worcester County Economic Development, and the Worcester County Liquor Control Board. He was also active in The United Way, with past roles as vice president and campaign chairman for the Lower Eastern Shore chapter, and recognition as a Volunteer of the Year.
Don is survived by his wife, Pam; and their three children, Ami, Gary and Mindy. He also leaves behind a daughter-in-law, Emily; son-in-law, Mike; and two beloved grandchildren, Jennah and Jessie.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Wednesday, September 29, in the Ocean City Golf Club on South Point Road in Berlin, Md.
Friends, acquaintances and any others wishing to pay respects to the family are warmly invited to join us from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are being accepted for the Donald A. Hastings Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Avenue, Suite 401, Salisbury, MD, 21804, or at www.cfes.org.
