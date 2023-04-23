Connellsville
Donald A. Kuhns, 83, of Connellsville, passed away, unexpectedly, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Penn Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
Donald was born July 22, 1939, in Bullskin Township, a son of the late Wayne and Ruth Etling Kuhns.
Surviving are his wife, Jean Showman Kuhns; son, Michael Kuhns and daughter-in-law, Beth; son, Steven Kuhns and daughter-in-law, Traci, all of Connellsville; grandchildren, Shane, Seth, Luke and Trent Kuhns; a sister, Bonnie Guth of Connellsville; and nephews, Richard and Robert Guth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard Guth.
Don was a 1957 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed in numerous regions, including West Berlin.
He was employed as a signal maintainer by CSX Railroad, retiring after 46 years.
Don loved spending time with his family, family gatherings, holidays and sporting events with his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time outside, staying active on the bike trail and taking walks with granddog, Roana. Don was an incredibly caring and positive person. He loved his family deeply, always putting others before his self and his family loved him greatly in return. He was an amazing husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
The family is thankful for all the thoughts and prayers over the last months.
Per the request of Don, there will be no visitation or service.
Arrangements are under the direction of SLATER-REGA FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 730 W. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant.
To sign the condolence guest book, please visit Don's memorial at rega.slaterfuneral.com.
Richard Rega, funeral director
