Grindstone
Donald Abel Thomas, 65, of Grindstone, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his home.
He was born on April 27, 1958, in Brownsville, son of the late Donald Edward and Irene Mary Thomas.
Donald loved working with his hands and was an avid gardener. Don was a generous man and would help anyone that he could.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Thomas; his children, Donny Thomas, Elizabeth (Thomas) and husband, Mark McShane and Philip Thomas; granddaughter, Molly McShane; sisters, Donna, Denise and Darla; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
As per Donald’s wishes, services will be private and in the care of Skirpan Funeral Home.
