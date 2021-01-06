Uniontown
Donald Anthony Bello Sr., 75, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in Washington Hospital, Washington, with his loving wife of 52 years by his side. Don was born January 12, 1945, in Uniontown, to the late Steve and Rose "Boni" Bello.
He was a graduate of Fairchance Georges High School, Class of 1963. He was a member of the former St. Procopius Church, where he served as an usher, was one of the first Eucharistic Ministers, was on the Parish Council, was a member of the Holy Name Society, and the former "Procopians" group. He was now a member of the current St. Francis of Assisi Church Footedale site and a member of the "Golden Group".
Besides his parents, Don was proceeded in death by his in-laws, Mike and Betty Olesh; his two special uncles, Andrew Bello and John "Pap" Olesh; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Don worked for US Steel Maple Creek Mine Local 1248. In his younger years, Don enjoyed playing softball and bowling. He enjoyed being with his family and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Don was a loving husband and father, who deeply cared for his family.
Surviving him are his wife, Patricia J. Olesh Bello of Uniontown; sons Donnie and Mimi Bello, and Michael Bello, all of Uniontown; brother Ron Bello of Uniontown; sister-in-law Mickie Yauger of Uniontown; special aunt Joan "Jen" Bello of Uniontown; his cousin/sister Gail and her husband, Joe Giachetti of Uniontown; nieces and nephews Tiffany, Gary and Zachary Bowlen of Uniontown, Jim, Patti and Dakota Coffman of Mt. Pleasant, Rich, Nancy, Ella and Richie Yauger of Lemont Furnace, Amber and Allen Swan of Uniontown, Shawn, Jonica, Starr, Alivia, Monique and Jett Yauger of Uniontown; his very special nieces and nephews, David, Laura, Roman, Giada and Mila Giachetti of McClellandtown, Gina, Russ, Ethan and Ryan Kefover of Fairchance; his grand and great-grandchildren, Heidi and Matt Zedler of Greensburg, Alivia and Lauryn DeWitt of Uniontown, Zach Zedler of Greensburg, Jennifer Henson of Hopwood; and his grand-furbabies, Snowey, Weezie and FeFe.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, January 7, and until 9:15 a.m. Friday, January 8, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church Footedale site, with the Rev. William Burke as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Footedale - Masontown), 101 W. Church Avenue, Masontown, PA 15461, or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
A very special thank you to the staffs of Uniontown Hospital, Waynesburg Rehabilitation Facility, and the doctors and nurses at Washington Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.