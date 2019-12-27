Smithfield
Donald Arthur "Charlie" Hagner, 58, of Smithfield, formerly of Masontown, passed away December 24, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital Emergency Room.
He was born in Uniontown, August 10, 1961, a son of the late Edward Lester and Margaret Catherine Wilson Hagner.
Charlie enjoyed listening to country music, playing bingo and eating out at the Riverside Diner.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Cathy Ann Hostetler Hagner; his sister, Winona Strosnider; and brothers James A. Hagner, Albert Hagner and Lester Hagner.
Left to cherish his memory are Tara Hagner, whom Charlie raised as his daughter; his brother Richard Hagner; brother-in-law Junior Strosnider; sisters-in-law Connie Williams and Georgia (Wayne) Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, on Friday, December 27, from 9 until noon, the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel with the Reverend Rose Bircher officiating.
Interment private.
