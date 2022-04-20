Hopwood
Donald Blake Simpson, 87, a lifelong resident of Hopwood, passed peacefully Monday, April 18, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born January 26, 1935, in Uniontown, to Alex J. and Helen B. Simpson.
Donald was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He graduated from North Union High School. He worked in the family business of Simpson Towel & Linen in Uniontown until it's closure in the 1970s. After that he worked as a lab technician for Mon View Laboratories testing coal samples in Masontown, and worked at Crawford Funeral Homes for many years.
He was a lifetime member of Hutchinson Sportsman's Club, The Amvets and the Elks Club. He enjoyed hunting, bowling in the H&H league at Manor Lanes, playing softball at the former Coolspring Softball League, playing golf with his buddies at the Summit Golf Course, and was passionate about his Pittsburgh sports teams.
Donald will be greatly missed by his loving family. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Marsha A. Miller Simpson; his parents; older brother, Alex "Ackie" Simpson; and an infant daughter.
He is survived by children, Donald M. Simpson (Wanda) of Hopwood, Deborah A. Joseph of Hopwood, Alicia (Lisa) Simpson (John Betchy) of Florida, David W. Simpson (Michelle) of Hopwood; his brother, William (Kathryn) Simpson of Hopwood; and sister-in-law, Arlene Simpson of Wisconsin. He leaves behind eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His greatest joy may have just been the title of Pappy.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
For condolences and information, please visit www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
