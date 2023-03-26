Brownsville
Donald C. “Duck” Angelo, 87, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, in his home, with his family at his side.
He was born May 23, 1935, in Brownsville, to the late Frank and Lucille Angelo.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marie Hudak and Frances “Cookie” Bobeck; and a son, Eddy Balas.
Duck is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Alberta; brother, Frank Angelilli and wife Karen; daughters, Cathy Demeter and husband Joe, Kim Pritts and husband Bob; sons, William and Dale Angelo; nine grandchildren, Brian, PJ (Bianca), Donald, Richard (Katie), Marcus, Lucas, Jacob, Steven (Paige), and Alexa; as well as several great-grandchildren.
Duck was a member of the Brownsville Fire Company No. 1, with 54 years of service. During his term, he served one year as lieutenant and captain.
He served two years active military in The United States Air Force as a fuels and oil technician. From there, he had over 40 years as a roof bolter in The Maple Creek Mine.
Once retired, he spent many days on the golf course including his favorite, Carmichaels Golf Club. He was a member and pillar in Friday Night Bingos at the Brownsville Sons of Italy - Frank Ricco Lodge #731 in Brownsville.
The family would like to express a special thank you to OSPTA Home Health and Hospice nurses and aides for the kind and compassionate care that they provided during such a difficult time.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, March 27, in the Apostolic Gospel Church, 80 Williams Street, Brownsville, with Brother Alan Daniels officiating. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, where full military rites will be accorded by American Legion Posts #940, #838 and #275.
The Brownsville Fire Company No. 1 will hold services Sunday evening at 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday evening, with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre officiating.
