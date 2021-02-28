Grindstone
Donald Christensen, 57, of Grindstone, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born September 10, 1963, in Kankakee, Ill., a son of Tom Christensen (Renee) and Donna Williamson Christensen.
He was a 1982 graduate of Manteno High School.
Donald was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Norfolk Southern Railroad in Illinois and also worked in construction.
Donald enjoyed building model cars and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. His was an accomplished carpenter building anything from sheds to shelves.
On May 11, 1990, he married Mary Deems Christensen, who survives.
Surviving are three children, Brandice Christensen of Connellsville, Breanna Christensen (Corey Calhoun) of Brownsville and Brittany Holup (Chris) of Grindstone; two grandchildren, Zayne and Bentley Falbo of Grindstone; five siblings, Darren Christensen (Cathy), Denise Christensen, Diana Potter (Les), Devonna Christensen and Stacey Drazy Shreffler, all of Illinois.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 28, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, with Pastor Brian Carroll officiating. Interment will be private.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
