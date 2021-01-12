Perryopolis
Donald D. Etling Sr., 84, of Perryopolis, Perry Township, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, in LaFayette Manor, Uniontown. Born June 9, 1936, in Connellsville, he was a son of the late George W. and L. Gladys Kemp Etling.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 53 years, Mr. Etling attended the former Full Gospel Church of Mt. Braddock and was retired from Pittsburgh Flexicore, Monongahela, where he worked as a maintenance supervisor.
He was a member of the Star Junction Gun Club, Perryopolis Moose Lodge #92 and the Perryopolis Sokols. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Donald also enjoyed hunting and golfing.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley DeWitt Etling, to whom he was married 61 years; four children, William Cecil Etling and wife Sandy of Perryopolis, Evajean Zerecheck and fiance Kirk of Uniontown, Rebecca Sue Smith Koffler and Randy of Perryopolis, Kevin Ray Etling and wife Jennifer of Perryopolis; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Betty Etling of Dunbar; and a sister, Mary Whipkey of Connellsville.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald D. Etling Jr. (February 12, 2017); seven brothers George R., H. Glenn, Eugene, John, Richard, James Etling and Ronald Etling; and two sisters, Shirley A. Hawk and Peggy J. Yancey.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 14, in the funeral home, with Pastor Sandy DeWitt officiating. Interment will take place in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Keeping with state mandates, masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
