Mount Pleasant
Donald D. Shields, 68, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
He was predeceased by his parents, Rosalie and Barney Shields; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Donald is survived by his wife of over 30 loving years, Debbie Shields.
He was the father of: Timothy (Jamie) of Connellsville, Megan of Connellsville, Dayna of Connellsville and Rosie of Mt Plesant; grandfather of: Ryan, Reese and Connor Shields; brother to: Barbara and Grant of Uniontown, Paula Broadwater (John, who was like a brother to him) of Smock and Terry (Susie) of Hopwood; the nephew of Melda Metts (Walter); and has many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a friend to everyone he met, and always lent a helping hand whenever possible. He loved the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish.
Special thanks to everyone at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for all their outstanding care.
Relatives and friends will be received at the GATES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LLC., 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown PA 15401, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, and from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 27th. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 28th. Private Interment will take place at a later date.
